Children in Brazil found working for delivery apps

RIO DE JANEIRO: Cases of children working for food delivery apps in Brazil during the COVID-19 pandemic have been uncovered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, with prosecutors vowing to investigate amid growing scrutiny of employment practices in the gig economy.

Videos and posts on YouTube and Facebook and interviews with underage workers and researchers showed how Rappi, iFood, 99Food and Uber Eats had failed to stop child labour, with under-18s using older relatives’ accounts or signing up under their names.

School closures and job losses caused by the pandemic have driven more children to work in the informal economy, according to activists. A United Nations survey in Sao Paulo of about 52,745 families found child labour rose by 26 per cent from May to July.

A bicycle and a smartphone are all that are needed for children to tap into the growing demand for food deliveries, while social media sites are awash with advice on how to sign up and work while circumventing the delivery apps’ identity checks.

Brazil’s top prosecutor on child labour, Ana Maria Villa Real, said the issue was “very serious” and officials planned to launch a rare investigation into underage delivery app workers.

In response to the findings, the four named delivery apps voiced their opposition to child labour and outlined measures to identify fraudulent accounts. The companies said that children using other people’s details to sign up amounted to fraud.

Uber Eats, a unit of ride-hailing app Uber Technologies, said it had deleted several accounts, notified authorities and would work with them to probe potential fraud.

99Food, controlled by China’s Didi Chuxing Technology Co Ltd, said it was reviewing the documentation of its workforce.

— Thomson Reuters Foundation

