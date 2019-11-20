Children in blue take control of Muscat Airport

Muscat: The UNICEF Office in cooperation with Oman Airports Company (OAC) held a ceremony on the occasion of marking the International Children’s Day and the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The ceremony included 49 school students taking part in various tasks and duties at Muscat International Airport. The ceremony was attended by Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, Lana Khalil al Wreikat, Representative of the Unicef in the Sultanate, and Sheikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, CEO of Oman Airports Company.

Dr Hasani shared his happiness with the participating children and thanked Oman Airports Company in celebrating the occasion. For her part, Lana Khalil al Wreikat, the UNICEF Representative in the Sultanate, said that the marking the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by Unicef office will include organising a variety of distinctive activities throughout the year. The celebrations will raise awareness about the rights of the child and emphasising the importance of commitment to them. — ONA