Children feast on fun and knowledge at book fair

MUSCAT, FEB 24 – The 25th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair (MIBF) is special not only in terms of increased number of publishers and titles, but also for the diverse activities and infotainment avenues that the visitors, particularly the children are exposed to. Guided by the philosophy of ‘catch them young’, the MIBF organising committee took special care for the children while celebrating 10-day festival of words. Hundreds of children, teenagers and women from various schools, colleges and other professional institutions flocked the fair wanting to grab their favourite authors’ titles.

Academic, fictions and contemporary titles for the young readers are available at most of the book stalls.

Underlining the aims of the festival, a large number of scientific pavilions, debates and seminars have also been lined up.

The fest that is themed after the Governorate of Musandam has various activities for children including cultural and entertainment competitions while showcasing the talents of the participants and attendees which are supervised by Khasab Sports Club.

A cultural competition titled ‘Countries and Capitals’ in cooperation with the Omani Women Association in Khasab, is aimed at introducing children to the countries of the world and their capitals through fun ways as event has been a huge hit among the children from various schools.

On the creativity side, there are regular puppet shows by National Youth Committee where children can write stories and express through drawings etc. They have option also to perform on the stage at the puppet theatre.

The National Youth Commission also discussed the issue of excessive use of smart devices by children. According to experts who spoke at the seminar, this causes the children’s alienation from their surroundings that harms the development of life skills among them.

Oman’s acclaimed calligrapher Saleh Shukairi is handling special sessions for children who visit the book fair. Amal al Arabi, renowned Omani presenter introduced the beauty of Arabic letter entitled ‘Beauty of Arabic letters’ and reviewed the history of Arabic calligraphy.

Professor Shaikha Jassasiya is conducting workshop titled ‘What if one loses one of his/her senses’, where she spoke about the human senses and explained how it would be if someone loses one them for a reason or another, from her own experience and elucidated upon how to live with the loss.

A number of other workshops on varied subjects have been lined up daily till the end of the Book Fair.

