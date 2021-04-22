Children below 12 not allowed in malls: SC

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has decided not to allow children below 12 years to enter commercial complexes and other commercial establishments.

The committee has instructed commercial complexes, commercial outlets, restaurants, and cafeterias to comply and limit the entry therein of customers to 50 percent of their outlets’ capacity. Legal action will be taken against any party that fails to abide by the decisions.

The Supreme Committee adviseds all the parties concerned to seek the help of volunteers to ensure adherence to its decisions, particularly in commercial centers and complexes, trade outlets, souqs, or marketplaces, or cafeterias. The parties should coordinate with their respective Wali offices.