Child protection committees empowered to recommend action against abuse

The Ministry of Social Development has emphasised the child protection committees’ role in various governorates as per the ministerial resolution of 2015.

The committee comprises members from the ministries of Social Development, Education, Health and Royal Oman Police (ROP), other competent authorities, the ministry said in a statement.

The committees help act against families and educators who commit violence against children, exploitation, or abuse, in cooperation with the Family Protection Department.

It will contribute to developing social programmes for children exposed to violence, exploitation, or abuse and devising new methods to deal with these problems according to the committees’ work mechanism.

The committee will make periodic reports and statistics on cases of children who have been subjected to violence, exploitation, abuse or violation of their rights, and propose appropriate solutions and treatments and refer them to the Family Protection Department.

It will monitor cases of children exposed to or who have been subjected to violence, exploitation, abuse, or violation of their rights and develop proposals and recommendations.

It will follow up on children who are employed, which has been prohibited by law, or that affect their health and education, and take the necessary measures in cooperation with the concerned authorities.

The committee will carry out field visits to meet children exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse, or meet their families to find out the reasons that led them to such situations.

The committee will submit a recommendation to the Public Prosecution about placing children exposed to violence, exploitation or abuse in the temporary care home (Al Wefaq House) or removing them from it and following them up after their departure to ensure their protection, rehabilitation and integration into society.

Child protection committees will also receive complaints or reports from individuals, governmental, civil, or private agencies about any violations of the child’s rights or exposing him to violence, exploitation, or abuse. The necessary measures are taken in this regard.