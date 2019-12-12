Child death: Verdict against school bus driver

Muscat: A primary court has convicted a school bus driver for the incident that led to the death of a child who was left behind in the vehicle.

According to the monthly magazine, Society and Law, of the Pubic Prosecution, the driver was given a suspended three months imprisonment and a fine of RO300.

The driver did not accept the primary court verdict and made an appeal, but his case was rejected by the Court of Appeal.

As per the details, it was revealed to the competent authorities that the bus driver ( the defendant) had transported the students to the schools on the day of the incident.

He left the bus after parking it at the school compound. On return in the afternoon, he realized that a child was left behind in the bus and subsequently, the school administration was informed who then reported the matter to the police.

As the time of interrogation by the public prosecutor, the driver admitted that though he inspected the bus before leaving it, there was a possibility that he overlooked some of the seats.

The Public Prosecution subsequently issued an order to remand him in custody. The school principal and other competent authorities confirmed in their testimonies that the final responsibility of ensuring no student is left behind are that of the bus driver.

According to forensic reports, the death was caused due to suffocation or lack of oxygen as the child was confined to a hot and humid temperature inside the bus for a very long time.

As per the article A of the Indian Penal Code, a penalty of imprisonment for no less than three months and not more than three years, and a fine of no less than RO300 and no more RO1,000 for mistakenly caused the death of any individual.