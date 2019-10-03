Chief of Staff participates in GCC consultative meeting

RIYADH: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and his military delegation took part on Thursday in the consultative meeting of the GCC Chiefs of Staff in Riyadh.

The participation came as per an invitation from Lt Gen Fayyad bin Hamed al Ruwayli, Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). It should be noted that SAF Chief of Staff and his military delegation returned home after the meeting. — ONA

