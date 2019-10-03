Local 

Chief of Staff participates in GCC consultative meeting

Oman Observer ,

RIYADH: Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), and his military delegation took part on Thursday in the consultative meeting of the GCC Chiefs of Staff in Riyadh.
The participation came as per an invitation from Lt Gen Fayyad bin Hamed al Ruwayli, Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). It should be noted that SAF Chief of Staff and his military delegation returned home after the meeting. — ONA

You May Also Like

Energy relations discussed between US, ME partners

Oman Observer Comments Off on Energy relations discussed between US, ME partners

Illegal expatriate fishermen arrested in Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Illegal expatriate fishermen arrested in Salalah

Oman’s MOH to launch smart services for patients

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman’s MOH to launch smart services for patients