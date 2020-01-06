Uncategorized 

Chief of ROP honours graduating officers

Nizwa: Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs presented academic certificates to graduating police officers and honoured the supervisory and training staff at a ceremony held on Monday as part of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) celebrations of its annual Day which falls on January 5 every year.

The ceremony was attended by the commanders of the ROP units and members of the teaching and training staff of the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences.

 

