Chief of ROP honours graduating officers

MUSCAT: Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, presented academic certificates to graduating police officers and honoured the supervisory and training staff at a ceremony held on Monday as part of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) celebrations of its annual Day which falls on January 5 every year. The ceremony was attended by the commanders of the ROP units and members of the teaching and training staff of the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences.

