Chelsea new signings show worth in Sheffield thumping

LONDON, NOV 8 – There has been growing evidence that Chelsea’s visit to the transfer market for this season has been paying off. There were major contributions from the new boys in their 4-1 win against Sheffield United. It delighted the manager, Frank Lampard who called it: “Our best performance of the season. Relationships on the pitch are getting better.”

About, Moroccan, Hakim Ziyech, signed from Ajax, he said: Hakim has brought a different element. He has no fear to play the game-changing pass and there’s his work ethic off the ball. He’s a very complete player.”

Lampard added: “Some of the work was really encouraging for me to see those signs, but the season is long and I’m the first to keep my feet on the ground with this. It was a great performance but we’ll have challenge after challenge coming up. They (players) were amazing all of them. But, again, it’s one performance. It’s nice to see, we must continue. I enjoyed watching it but I know how football is.”

Chelsea came from behind after a momentary lapse of concentration allowed the visitors to get in front. A shot by Sander Berge in the crowded penalty area was unlikely to head into the goal but was diverted by David McGoldrick past Chelsea’s new goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, who had kept a clean sheet in his previous three league games since joining the club.

Halfway through the first half, Chelsea drew level when Mateo Kovacic controlled a long pass from Ziyech and cut back a shot from the byline to Tammy Abraham who unleashed a lovely half volley into the net. Six minutes later Timo Werner was unlucky to see his firm drive hit the underside of the crossbar.

The first half ended with Chelsea 2-1 in the lead. Ziyech picked up the ball 25 yards out and spotted Ben Chilwell – joined Chelsea from Leicester this season – who let the dipping pass bounce off him and into the net with the goalkeeper and defender Max Lowe failing to react quickly enough. The next two goals came within three minutes of each other with Chelsea having been dominating the second half. Sheffield’s defence was unable to deal with a well-taken free-kick by Ziyech on the right and Thiago Silva, an experienced new signing, rose to head in the third goal. Finally, Werner rounded off the scoring with the fourth and his eighth goal since joining the club in September.

Lowe’s poor pass went to the German via Kante and he was quick to place his shot to the left of Aaron Ramsdale.

The Blades manager, Chris Wilder, said: “I think at times my teams are naïve. We have given away some poor goals. I think we have to look at ourselves. If you give hand-outs to world-class players, they will take their opportunities which they did.” He added: “We have to fight through. Nobody is going to give us anything.”

