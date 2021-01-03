Cheers to a new beginning

The last page of 2020’s book was flipped and the first page of the new 365-page book has just opened. As the new year started rolling out, one should decide on what to pen or stamp on the blank pages of the new book. Here comes along another year chance given to us all to make things even better than the past year. Everyone is welcoming the new year differently, with various ideas, plans and dreams in order to catch potential opportunities and achieve what has not been completed last year.

As the new year comes with new opportunities, it also brings new challenges! Hence, it is upon us to decide how to make the most of all the upcoming challenges and opportunities. Although nobody can go back and make a new beginning, everyone can start fresh from now and take cognizance of the past year. I believe we all can make a promise and have a dream, which can be chased and fulfilled over the year long journey.

Despite the hardships and pains experienced in 2020, especially with COVID-19 battle, it was a rewarding year of course. Regardless how painful it was, insightful lessons were learned by individuals and nations alike. Pain is unavoidable in life; we all feel and deal with it. As a matter of fact, pain is part of human life and there can be no gain without pain. Probably if there was no pain in the world, we would be reckless and nothing would be of value to us.

Painful experiences like break ups, losing a loved one, or losing a job make us more powerful and strong. We learn to survive during hard times; it is when we put our survival instincts into practice then we can truly be strong. Thanks to pain for teaching us to appreciate life and everything around us. Yes, it is true that pain will leave once it has finished teaching the lesson! The American author, Hal Borland, confirmed this fact, saying: “No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn”.

With all the pain, challenges and disappointments experienced in life, we also have dreams to chase and ambitions to fulfil. Sometimes, the most beautiful dreams are born from the most unpleasant nightmares. It was said that you will never know the power of yourself until someone hurts you badly. Therefore, out of all painful experiences that one comes across everyday arises the courage to make dreams come true.

As the year 2020 bade a farewell, 2021 dawns; it is time to rework on the dreams and plans left from last year. It is never too late to achieve your dreams, no matter how challenging they are. As Albert Einstein advised in the saying, “Never give up on what you really want to do. The person with big dreams is more powerful than the one with all the facts”.

Just remember that your little persistence will result in getting more achievements and whatever looks a failure might suddenly turn into a victory. If you even thought that you failed in achieving your dreams, perhaps you need to change your techniques, but not the principles of doing things. In the same way, trees shed their leaves, but not their roots to grow and bloom. Always a pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity, but an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.

There is nothing impossible to achieve; all what you shall do is to roll the dice and make it happen. No matter how far life pushes you down, no matter how much you hurt, you can always bounce back.

With the new book you have in hand, all you need is to let the zooming train of pain and disappointments pass by. Anybody can laugh in moments of joy, but only brave ones smile in pain.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com