Chedi Muscat completes makeover

MUSCAT: Sixteen years after opening as Oman’s most contemporary new resort, The Chedi Muscat is emerging from its most significant upgrade to date with new suites and rooms with expansive terraces. The most grandiose gesture of the upgrade is the 4-bedroom suite, a room category demanded by the rising numbers of families and groups eager for clustered accommodation. A common living room anchors the suite’s four twin-bedded rooms. Likewise, the resort now offers a 2-bedroom suite.

Beyond the suites, the Chedi has borrowed space from its gardens for the development of terraces. Eight of the hotel’s Serai rooms now sport private, outdoor accommodation, and are now known as Serai Terrace Rooms. The Deluxe Club Rooms also gained terraces, resulting in Deluxe Club Terrace Rooms.

All of the hotel’s 160 rooms boast views of the water gardens, the Hajar Mountains or the Gulf of Oman. As part of the refurbishment, the hotel breathed new life into its grounds with the introduction of new palm trees.

Related