Checkpoints to be reinstated from July 25

Muscat: All major checkpoints across the country, besides those in Muscat covering Muttrah and Hamariya wilayats, will be reinstated as per the Supreme Committee decision.

The three major checkpoints, cordoning off the area from the rest of the city, are Darsait intersection, entry point near the Oman House, and Hamriya roundabout, controlling the movement of vehicles as well as people in and around the areas.

“All the inter-governorate checkpoints which were removed a few weeks ago will be reinstated from July 25 owing to the increasing number of cases and to avoid the possibilities of people gathering during the Eid holidays,” a senior ROP official told the Observer.

The total lockdown was promulgated in Muscat Governorate on April 10 as the number of COVID-19 cases spiked and the Ministry of Health opened five testing centres for both citizens and residents in different areas.

“I feel checkpoints are needed to have total control over the situation as this can control people’s movement around the city,” Jancy Joy commented.

People may be asked to show ID cards and company letters during checking at the checkpoints.

“I travel from Wadi Kabir to Qurum daily and I have to cross the major checkpoint of Darsait intersection where I was asked to show the letter from my office and my ID as well as tenancy contract confirming that I’m a resident of Wadi Kabir,” Dilna Sujith, a private sector employee recalled her experience during the last lockdown.