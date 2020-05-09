Check-in begins for first Indian repatriation flight from Muscat

Muscat: Boarding for the first repatriation flight from Muscat to the South Indian state of Kerala has started with the Observer correspondent reporting from the airport about passengers waiting in queues at the check-in counter to return to their homeland.

Air India Express Flight IX 442 will leave Muscat at 4.15 pm on Saturday to arrive in Kochi at 8.50 pm with around 180 passengers onboard.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat said that passengers started arriving at the airport from 12 pm. The passengers include those with medical emergencies (77), pregnant and elderly (48), stranded visitors (30), workers (22) and infants (4).

There is one person who has travelled a thousand kilometers from Salalah for an eye-operation, waiting to board the flight hoping he will be able to save the sight in his right eye.

The second flight, Flight IX 350 will leave Muscat at 4.15 pm on Tuesday (May 12) to arrive in Chennai at 9.15 pm.

Official sources said the fares for Muscat to Kochi and Muscat to Chennai would be RO71 (14,000 Indian rupees).

Indian Embassy said on Thursday passengers for repatriation flights are selected from those who have registered with the embassy.

“Priority is being given to persons requiring to travel for urgent and compelling reasons,” the embassy said.

“The embassy is receiving a large number of queries regarding the repatriation schedule. In Phase I, two flights from Muscat have been scheduled for Kochi and Chennai. More flights will be operated in subsequent phases covering multiple destinations,” it said.

“We urge everyone to be patient and wait for further announcements. Those who have already registered are not required to re-register. Embassy officials will contact the short-listed travelers. The embassy remains available to extend any assistance required by the Indian community members in Oman.

India started evacuating over 1,90,000 people in the first phase starting with the focus on the Gulf region from Thursday.

The Standard Operating Protocol issued by Indian is as follows:

Many Indian Nationals who had travelled to different countries before the lockdown, on various purposes such as employment, studies/ internships, tourism, business, etc., are stranded abroad. Due to their prolonged stay abroad, they are facing distress and are desirous of returning to India urgently.

Apart from the above cases, there are other Indian nationals who need to visit India in medical emergencies or the death of a family member. To facilitate the movement of such Indian nationals, the following SOP has laid down.

Such persons will register themselves with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded, along with necessary details as prescribed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

They will travel to India by non-scheduled commercial flights to be arranged by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA); and. naval ships to be arranged by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

Only those crew and staff, who are tested Covid-19 negative, will be allowed to operate these flights/ ships.

Based on the registrations received, MEA will prepare flight/ship wise database of such travellers, including details such as name, age, gender, mobile phone number, place of residence. place of final destination; and information on RT-PCR test taken and its result.

This database will be shared by MEA with the respective States in advance. MEA will designate State/ UT wise nodal officers, who will co-ordinate with the nodal officers designated for this purpose by A respective States/ UTs. vii. MEA will display with at least two days’ notice, the schedule (day, place and time of arrival) of the incoming flight/ ship, on their online digital platform.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy will also inform details of further flights to different destinations in India as soon as the same is decided. Since there are a large number of requests which have been received by the Embassy, it would take time for everyone to be accommodated.