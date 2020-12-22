Check details on Oman’s visa-free entry before travel: Authorities

Muscat: Authorities have clarified the eligibility of certain nationalities for free visa entry into the sultanate.

Oman’s Embassy in Cairo said that the conditions for visa-free entry to the Sultanate for 10 days for Egypt nationals include that they must have one of the visas from the United States of America, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the countries of the Schengen agreement, and Japan.

Residents of GCC countries will be allowed provided they do not hold professional titles that are prohibited under the rule.

Travellers from countries like India, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, Salvador, Mexico, Vietnam, Cuba and Maldives, also need one of the visas of the United States of America, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the countries of the Schengen agreement, and Japan.

The visitors must have month-long health insurance that includes COVID-19 treatment, a hotel reservation, and a return ticket, and whoever wishes to visit for more than 10 days must obtain a visa issued by one of the approved tourism companies in the Sultanate.

All airlines and travel operators have been notified that they should verify the eligibility of the passengers before issuing the boarding pass, which includes holding a hotel reservation, health insurance, return ticket, passport validity of at least six months, and enough funds to meet the expenses during their stay in Oman.

Accompanying relatives of these nationalities will be allowed even if they do not possess visas from the above-mentioned countries.

It may be noted that the 10-day visa cannot be extended, and overstaying charges will be imposed if travellers exceed their stay.

In support of the tourist movement and to facilitate the travellers wishing to visit the Sultanate, the Royal Oman Police announced that the nationals of 103 countries will be exempted from entry visas for ten days.

The Middle-Term fiscal plan for the year 2020-24 said of the plans, “This will encourage more tourists to visit Oman, enhance the tourism sector, and raise its contribution to the national economy.”

The government recognises the need to strengthen the Sultanate’s revenue-raising framework by decreasing its reliance on hydrocarbon revenues. Initiatives related to increasing non-oil revenues will have an impact of almost RO 1.4 billion, the plan said.