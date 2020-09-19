Chartered flights helped mitigate Covid impact: SalamAir

Muscat: SalamAir has been greatly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic like other companies in the sector, but as a small company, it was easy to manage the crisis compared to the impact of the large airlines in the region, the Company CEO said.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed said in a statement, “The company was able to return 30 percent of its fleet and operate more than 651 charter flights to 60 destinations with more than 67,000 passengers on board, which helped to minimize the impact of losses due to the closure of domestic and international air traffic. ” ONA