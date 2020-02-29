Charitable carnival concludes

MUSCAT: ‘Rainbow’, the third annual charitable carnival the Association for the Welfare of Disabled Children, concluded on Saturday. It was inugurated on Thursday by Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija bint Jaifer al Said, chairperson of the association, at its headquarters in Al Athaiba. The carnival is organised to publicise the efforts of the association in the Sultanate, integrating children with disabilities into society and instilling confidence in them. The association seeks to develop its programmes and provide all the available services to the children. — ONA

Related