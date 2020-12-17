Europe World 

Charges against Lockerbie bombing suspect

Oman Observer

The United States plans to unseal charges soon against a Libyan man suspected of assembling the bomb that blew up a US airliner over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, US newspapers have reported. But in Britain, the father of one of the victims of the disaster called the development “unwelcome” and cast doubt on the involvement of the suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Masud.
“I can’t see the connection between these new allegations and the Lockerbie story,” Jim Swire, whose daughter Flora was killed in the bombing 32 years ago, said on Thursday. Masud is currently being held by the Libyan authorities, according to The Wall Street Journal. — AFP

