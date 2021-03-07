Changes made to end-of-service benefits of expats under Civil Service Law

Muscat: Dr. Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour, has issued a decree amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law.

The first article of the decision stipulated that the text of Article 8 of Appendix No 10 of the executive regulations of the aforementioned Civil Service Law be replaced by the following text:

The second party (the expatriate employee) is entitled upon the termination of his service a grant in the amount of one month’s salary for each year of his service, up to a maximum of 10 ten months for those in grades A to Six and twelve months for the occupants of grades from seventh to fourteen.

These benefits are based on the last salary received by the second party, so that its value does not exceed RO12, 000.

The employee is not entitled to the aforementioned grant in the following cases:

A- If his service period is less than five years unless the termination of service is due to death or inability to work.

B – If he is punished with dismissal from service.

C – If his service is terminated to be sentenced to a felony or to a punishment for a crime involving dishonor or dishonesty.

Article 2 of the decision also stipulated that this amendment applies to new expatriate employees and those who have not completed ten years in service.

Article 3 stipulated the cancellation of everything that contradicts this decision or contravenes its provisions.

Appendix 10 of the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law relates to a contract of employment for expatriates to occupy permanent jobs. Article 8 before the amendment read like this:

The second party is entitled upon the end of his service a grant in the amount of one month’s salary for each year of his service, up to a maximum of twelve months, calculated on the basis of the last salary he was receiving and deducted from it corresponding to the days whose salary is deducted and the days that are granted to him as to leave without pay.

The second party is not entitled to the aforementioned grant in the following cases:

A- If his service period is less than two full years unless the termination of service is due to a reason related to loneliness, death, or lack of health fitness.

B – If his service is terminated due to the issuance of a final judgment against him for a felony or a penalty for a crime involving dishonor or dishonesty.