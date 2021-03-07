Changes in end-of-service benefits for expatriates

MUSCAT, MARCH 7 – Dr Mahad bin Said al Baowain, Minister of Labour, has issued a decision amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law.

Article 1 of the decision stipulates that the text of Article 8 of Appendix No 10 of the executive regulations of the aforementioned Civil Service Law be replaced by the following text.

The second party (expatriate employee) is entitled upon the termination of his service a grant of one month’s salary for each year of his service, up to a maximum of 10 months for those in Grades 1 to 6 and 12 months for Grades 7 to 14.

benefits

These benefits are based on the last salary drawn by the second party, so that its value does not exceed RO 12,000.

The employee is not entitled to the aforementioned grant if his service period is less than 5 years, unless the termination of service is due to death or inability to work or if he is punished with dismissal from service or if his service is terminated or sentenced to a felony or a punishment for a crime involving dishonour or dishonesty.

Article 2 of the decision also stipulates that this amendment applies to new expatriate employees and those who have not completed ten years in service.

Article 3 stipulates the cancellation of everything that contradicts this decision or contravenes its provisions.

Appendix 10 of the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law relates to a contract of employment for expatriates to occupy permanent jobs.

Article 8 before the amendment reads that the second party is entitled upon the end of his service a grant in the amount of one month’s salary for each year of his service, up to a maximum of 12 months, calculated on the basis of the last salary he was receiving and deducted from it corresponding to the days that are granted to him as leave without pay.

The second party is not entitled to the aforementioned grant in the following cases if his service period is less than two full years unless the termination of service is due to a reason related to loneliness, death, or lack of health fitness or if his service is terminated due to the issuance of a final judgment against him for a felony or a penalty for a crime involving dishonour or dishonesty.