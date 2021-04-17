Changan Eado offers Uncompromising Safety, Smart Technology, and Great Fuel Economy

MUSCAT: The C-segment refined family sedan Changan Eado continues to impress auto enthusiasts in Oman with its composed performance, tasteful interiors, uncompromising safety, smart technology, and great fuel economy. The charismatic Changan Eado’s inherent design language integrates style with function and practicality.

The Premium Automotive Brand Changan recently launched by Bahwan International Group in Oman has received overwhelming response among the customers. Changan Automobile boasts of a comprehensive portfolio of range of products including Sedan, Crossovers and SUVs like Eado- Family Sedan, CS35 Plus Crossover, CS75 4WD Crossover, CS85 Coupe & CS95 7Seater 4WD.

Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment LLC (AGAE), which is part of Bahwan International Group, recently announced a partnership with leading international automotive group Changan Automobile Co Ltd to bring its range of passenger vehicles to Oman including Changan Eado.