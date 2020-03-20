Chances of rains from Saturday: Oman Met

Muscat: The weather analysis in the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre indicates that a trough of low pressure (Al Rahma Trough) will affect the Sultanate from today March 20 to March 23, Oman Meteorology said.

The peak of the trough will be starting from Saturday evening until Monday morning.

There will be chances of varied intensity rainfall ranging (30 — 60 ml ), occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds and hail over governorates of Mussandam, Buraimi, North al Batinah, South Batinah, Al Dakhliyay, Muscat, North al Sharqiya, South al Sharqiyay and parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar.

The weather event will be associated with Fresh southeasterly wind over Al Wusta, Dhofar and Al Dakhliya governorates during today Friday the 20th and Saturday 21st March 2020 which will cause rising of dust, followed by fresh northwesterly wind over northern governorates of the Sultanate.

The sea state is expected to be moderate to rough along with the coastal areas of the Sultanate with maximum wave height ranging between 2 to 3 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised all to take precautions during rain, low visibility, flowing wadis and check sea state before sailing and follow the instruction of the Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID -19 to stay home and never leave unless it is too necessary.