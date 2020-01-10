Front Stories Uncategorized 

Chances of heavy rains today

Muscat: There are chances of heavy rains in the governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, North and South Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Muscat and Al Dakhiliya in the coming hours.

Royal Oman Police has urged motorists to be careful due to flowing wadis in the rain-affected areas.

The Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure starting from today evening to Sunday, the Directorate-General of Meteorology has said on Thursday. Heavy to moderate rains expected with thundershowers across the Sultanate resulting drop in temperatures.

“Chance of rain with various intensities and occasionally thundershowers associated with hail, wind and flash floods are expected over Musandam and North Al Batinah Governorates.”

The weather condition is associated with fresh Southeasterly wind causing dust storm and hazy conditions over deserts and open areas. Sea state will be moderate to rough along most of the Sultanate coasts with wave height ranging between 2.0 and 3.0 meters. The wind may cause an extension of the seawater over the low laying coastal areas coinciding with the high tide.

 

