Chances of COVID-19 spread more in rains: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged everyone to stay home and not go out to wadis and other picnic places as the Sultanate is currently affected by a trough of low pressure.

Rainfall and increase of humidity in the air will raise the chance of COVID-19 lasting on surfaces.

Avoid handshaking and touching others. Keep away from all kinds of gatherings and stay home. If you experience any respiratory symptoms, contact the closest health institution or contact MOH’s call center: 24441999.

The weather analysis in the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre indicated that a trough of low pressure (Al Rahma Trough) will affect the Sultanate from until March 23, Oman Meteorology said.

The peak of the trough will be starting from Saturday evening until Monday morning.

There will be chances of varied intensity rainfall ranging (30 — 60 ml ), occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds and hail over governorates of Mussandam, Buraimi, North al Batinah, South Batinah, Al Dakhliyay, Muscat, North al Sharqiya, South al Sharqiyay and parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar.

The weather event will be associated with Fresh southeasterly wind over Al Wusta, Dhofar and Al Dakhliya governorates, followed by fresh northwesterly wind over northern governorates of the Sultanate.

The sea state is expected to be moderate to rough along with the coastal areas of the Sultanate with maximum wave height ranging between 2 to 3 meters.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised all to take precautions during rain, low visibility, flowing wadis and check sea state before sailing and follow the instruction of the Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID -19 to stay home and never leave unless it is too necessary.