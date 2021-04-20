Chad’s president dies in rebel fighting after re-election

N’Djamena: Idriss Deby, who just won re-election as President of Chad, is dead after fighting with rebel forces, military spokesperson Azem Bermandoa Agouna said on Tuesday.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately released.

Chadian soldiers have been clashing with heavily armed rebels fighting for the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT).

FACT is a military and political rebel movement founded in 2016 that has sought to destabilize the government of Deby, who kept a firm grip on power for some 30 years.

The announcement of Deby’s death at the age of 68 came a day after electoral authorities in central Africa said he won a sixth term by garnering nearly 80 per cent of a vote conducted on April 11. –DPA