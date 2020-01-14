Ceremonies of condolences end with prayers

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour attended the concluding ceremonies of condolences on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour, at Al Alam Palace on Tuesday. The attendees prayed to the Almighty Allah to reward the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, and rest his soul in peace in paradise with the faithful and martyrs. They also prayed to Allah to grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour success and protect him for the good of his subjects. — ONA

