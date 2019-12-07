Cerebral palsy child urges society to shed taboo

MUSCAT, DEC 7 – Physically or mentally challenged children need more than anything else, a caring concern from society, the readiness of his surroundings to accept him just as any child, says Amal Iqbal, a 13-year-old cerebral palsy (CP) child, now travelling across the world motivating children. “The support to a special child should begin from the parents, who shouldn’t be ashamed to take him out and spend time with him doing things together,” Amal, who was in Muscat to attend the E Ahmed Model UN Conference for the School Children, organised by the Indian School Al Ghobra (ISG), told the Observer.

Known as Kerala’s Stephen Hawkins, Amal advocates parents and friends of special children to help them build confidence and make a great difference to society. “This shall also imply inclusive education and facilities for physically and mentally challenged people around and that can build a lot of self worthiness and self esteem in them,” Amal adds, saying “I want to see the world accept children like us with open hearts and hands.”

He was born underweight with signs of PC during the first few months. Medics proclaimed him to be 90 per cent affected, but his father Mohammed Iqbal, a daily wages employee, and his mother Femina, a home maker, were not ready to give in.

“We never consider him to be special nor is he a different creature. We always made him feel he is just one among other children and he can do things better than others,” Iqbal, who carries him around, said about the confidence-building process.

This 8th standard student of an inclusive school in Pulickal in Malappuram district was awarded the “Outstanding Diplomacy Award at the UN model conference” twice for his excellence, memory and clarity in presenting facts.

He presented a paper on ‘Threat of cyber interference and drone warfare’ at the UN model conference and spoke about the same for 60 seconds followed by a debate at the conference attended by children representing 300 member countries.

“We are in the stone age of cyber security, the real learning will only come after cyber incidents and we need to learn a lot on the changing scenario of cyber security,” Amal said, adding that cyber literacy must be a part of the school curriculum everywhere.

“I have never felt I’m special for any physical or mental issue. I’ve been always supported by the societies which never made me feel that I’m special. My father, Iqbal, my neighbour Faisal, who helped me compile the paper for the Conference, Santra, a 11th grade student of Indian School Ghubra who volunteered to assist me, are great examples of such people who render their help and support to people like me,” said Amal, who is preparing to take part in the upcoming handwrestling championship.

He was asked at a conference why we don’t feel the earth’s rotation, to which he said to look at the sky and one can feel the earth’s rotation.

“I want to become a scientist in medicine specialised in CP and help other children suffering from Cerebral Palsy,” Amal, who loves reading and travelling, said.KABEER YOUSUF

