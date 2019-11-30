Ceramics workshop for art teachers in Dakhiliyah

A five-day training workshop entitled ‘Three-dimensional ceramics’ was held at the University of Nizwa recently.

It was organised by the Fine Arts Unit of the Department of Individual Skills at the Directorate General of Education in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Dr Hani Farouq Amer, Associate Professor at the University of Nizwa, led the workshop, which was participated by a group of teachers of arts in Al Dakhiliyah. The teachers were trained to make different articles using clay, and they were also encouraged to make innovative designs.

The closing ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Aflah bin Ahmed al Kindi, Director General of Al Dakhiliyah Directorate, in the presence of Saif bin Hamad al Abdali, Director of Human Resources Development Department, and Ahmed bin Saif al Kindi, Director of Community Services Programme at the University of Nizwa.

Salim al Naabi, a teacher, explained about the seminar and the training stages undergone by the participants. The Director General congratulated the teachers on their efforts in producing creative works.

He stressed the importance of art and its impact on the life of an individual and society at large.

“The directorate supports such activities and events and wishes to see the works and artistic creations in the schools of the governorate,” he added. The Director General also honoured the participants.

