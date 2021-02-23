Centre for disabled children opens in Dima W’attayeen

MUSCAT: Al Wafa Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Children was opened in the Wilayat of Dima W’attayeen under the auspices of Shaikh Ali bin Ahmed al Shamsi, Governor of North Al Sharqiyah, on Tuesday.

Hamad bin Hamood al Mishiqri, Director of Social Development in North Al Sharqiyah, said the establishment of the centre was the outcome of cooperation between the government represented by the Ministry of Social Development

which contributed RO 14,000 and a number of private companies which together pitched in RO 100,000 in addition to RO 17,000 contributed by the wilayat’s residents.

He added that the project represents a real partnership between the public sector, the private sector and the community sector that aimed at serving children with disabilities.