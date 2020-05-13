Central sterile services department at the Royal Hospital

Muscat: The central sterile services department (CSSD) is an integrated place in the hospital that performs the operations of cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of reusable medical equipment, where the sterile supplies, either tools or textiles, stored to be provided to all the hospital’s departments.

The department is equipped with the state-of-the-art devices and equipment of international standards and specifications, applying continues follow-up and maintenance.

The CSSD consists of a fully-fledged team specialized in sterilization and its updates to deliver quality work of high efficiency, and who deploy international preventive and precautionary procedures of infection transmission.

Sterilization is the process of destroying all living organisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses including the germinated spores stuck on the surfaces of objects.

To achieve a successful sterilization processwithout complications resulting from functional inefficiencies, certain stages must be followed that are divided into five major areas:

– Cleaning and Decontamination: All tools are treated as contaminated and contagious where they are placed in a cleaning device that function according to international standards and contains disinfection solutions that weaken life of bacteria and microbes.

– Assembly: Assembling and inspecting items to make sure they are clean and reusable.

– Wrapping: wrapping of cleaned and decontaminated instruments with special cover labeled with chemical signs to confirm safety of sterilization phase.

– Sterilization: The wrapped tools are put in the sterilization device and the steam is pumped continuously uninterrupted until the device reaches the required temperature, functioning till a specified period of time according to the chosen program.

– Storage: Once the wrapped tools are sterilized, their safety is ensured and then stored in the sterile materials store of certain structural specifications and appropriate temperature and humidity.