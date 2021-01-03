Central fruits and vegetables markets to reopen on Tuesday

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has decided to reopen the Central Fruits and Vegetables Market starting from Tuesday in accordance to the specified timing.

The municipality said the central market will be open for shoppers between 1 pm and 6 pm and entry will be through gate No 2 where parking spaces are available inside and outside the market. Additional gates will be opened at the side ground, should the necessity arise.

Opening time for wholesale traders will be between 5 am and 11 am through gate No 1 for refrigerators and trucks weighing 3 tonnes and above.

Muscat Municipality announced that market-goers are required to take every necessary precaution to avoid the spread of Covid-19 such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and using sanitizers.

As per the measures set by the municipality, entry to the market will be restricted to shoppers above 12 years of age and only two persons per vehicle will be allowed.

Text by Hamad al Hashmi