Central Bank announces loan repayment incentives

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday approved an economic stimulus plan aimed to achieve a high growth rate as planned by Oman Vision 2040 and ward off the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

As part of the plan, the Central Bank of Oman announced new banking incentives.

Continuation of postponement of the repayment of loans taken by Omanis who have been laid-off and those whose wages have been reduced- waive loans until the end of September of this year and till further notice.

Instructing banks to continue responding to requests to postpone the installments and interest of all borrowers affected by the repercussions of the current situation for another six months until the end of September 2021, without prejudice to their credit rating.

Continuing the incentive packages related to granting credit. This includes raising the ceiling of the loan ratio, facilitating loans to affected and productive sectors, reducing reserve capital ratios and other measures aimed at helping banks, finance and leasing companies to play their roles in supporting economic recovery efforts in the Sultanate and improving the liquidity ratios in the local market.

Cooperating with banks, finance companies and financial leasing to reschedule loans to match the new cash flows of borrowers to enhance their capabilities to fulfill their contractual obligations towards financing institutions – in accordance with emerging economic developments, without imposing fees for rescheduling.