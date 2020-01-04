Head stories 

Celebrations over HM’s stable health

Oman Observer

SAHAM: Citizens and residents held a celebration in the Wilayat of Saham on Saturday in reaction to the Diwan of Royal Court’s statement confirming that His Majesty is in good health. More than 2,000 people staged a procession on the seaside road starting at the Shaikh Nasser al Zaabi Mosque down to the Saham Fort. The procession also saw caprisoned horses and camels as well as folk troupes and fishermen all holding the Sultanate flag and photos of His Majesty and praising Almighty Allah for the good health of His Majesty. The crowd renewed the pledge of allegiance and loyalty to His Majesty praying for long life and happiness for the leader.

