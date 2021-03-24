Celebrating victory against ghost gears — threat to marine biodiversity

The Environment Society of Oman (ESO) has recently completed its Masirah Net Clean-Up Campaign. Being the Sultanate’s only non-profit organization focusing on environmental conservation, the campaign saw the removal of 90 tonnes of abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ALDFG), and other pollutants from Masirah Island. Sponsored by funds from the Turtle Island Restoration Network, SEE Turtles organisation, and Sprint for Oman, this campaign was completed in collaboration with the Wali of Masirah, Masirah Municipality, Environment Authority, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Be’ah/Suma EcoVision, Sinyar Oman, Mahmood Salam Al Farsi Trad., along with the local community of Masirah.

As one of Oman’s most prominent fishing hubs, the Island of Masirah has a strong tradition in fisheries and has therefore been impacted by this island-wide campaign. ALDFG or ‘ghost gear’ is not only a threat to marine biodiversity but also causes major ecological and socio-economic issues both locally and globally. They include serious habitat damage, quality of fish stock, lethal entanglements of whales, dolphins, nesting sea turtles, and emerging hatchings, birds and other marine species, which, when caught, are often faced with death.

Todd Steiner, Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Executive Director, commented “Making the beaches of Masirah Island safe for nesting and hatching turtles and other wildlife is key to ensuring conservation of these amazing species. ESO’s advocacy efforts for proper waste disposal and sustainable fishing are a necessity, as Oman is home to five out of the seven species of turtles found in the world, all of which are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.”

ESO has dedicated five net clean-up campaigns since 2017, clearing a total of 76 km stretch of some of Masirah’s densest nesting areas. The organization has also utilized manual and customized beach-cleaning methods to remove and properly dispose of all the ghost gear present in Masirah’s turtle nesting spots. On a global scale, it also estimated that ghost gear compromise one-tenth of all waste in the ocean, adding up to about six to eight hundred thousand tons of abandoned ghost gear getting lost in the ocean every year.

Antonia Vegh, Project Coordinator at ESO explains, “The goal of this campaign was to build awareness on regional and local levels, as well provide guidance to prevent and mitigate the impact of abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear impacting Oman’s natural heritage, while paying close attention to the well-being and mortality of sea turtles and other wildlife.”

ESO has been combatting such issues since 2008 as part of the organization’s long-standing Sea Turtle Research and Conservation project, based on Masirah Island. For the year 2021, ESO aims to proceed with its focus on promoting a sustainable approach in delivering conservation action, while ensuring the involvement of the local communities. For more information on how to support, donate, or to find out other ways to get involved, visit eso.org.om.