Celebrating the development of a nation

The development indicators released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) are sufficient to show the multi-dimensional growth achieved by the Sultanate of Oman. They indicate that the country moved in the right direction ever since it ushered in the era of blessed Renaissance.

Using the language of statistics, the NCSI has explained the volume of growth and changes which took place in the Sultanate during this noble era. These are the facts and figures which cannot be stretched or exaggerated. This is the most reliable method to gauge what is happening around us.

The NCSI is known for its transparency and precision in data. It makes it the most reliable source of information. Whenever it comes out with data, it reveals all facets of reality. The centre, along with its graphics and quotes, has mentioned prominently what His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has said on July 23, 1970. His words of wisdom are the actual story of the development of the Sultanate.

He has said: “O’ the people! I will work fast as much as possible so that you live happily for a better future.” This is actually the crux of the growth achieved by the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan. He emerged as a champion of peace spreading its wings all over the world to develop friendly relations with nations as one of the components of the Renaissance. This has won respect for the country every where in the world.

Changes in every aspect of economic and developmental life of the Sultanate, including education, health, security, stability, peace, infrastructure, electricity and family income, were collected, analysed and presented to the people of the country to be used in the larger interest of the country and for future planning.

Perhaps the most important thing for which the Sultanate needs to be congratulated is that it got first position in the Global Competitiveness Report 2018, as a country where there are no terrorist incidents. This shows that the country has achieved everything which gives it peace, security and stability. This is one of the major achievements made by the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Royal Oman Police and other security agencies.

At the economic level, the centre has indicated the growth rate of the gross domestic product (GDP) achieved between 1980 and 2018 was 1,300 per cent. This has taken the national economy to RO 30 billion in 2018. The health sector data revealed that the average life expectancy level achieved between 1970 and 2017 was 59 per cent. It means that the average age increased from 49 years in 1970 to 78 years in 2018.

The country started work on economic diversification to minimise dependence on oil and gas as main source of national income. This led to growth in non-petroleum exports between 1970 and 2018. In road infrastructure development, the country has achieved massive growth between 1970 and 2017. The data on education sector revealed that the number of government school students increased between 1970 and 2019 to 67,000 per cent. During this period the family income also increased by 150 per cent.

These are just few examples of the volume of achievements made by the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They indicate the positive direction the country has taken. Similarly, this shows the vision behind these extraordinary efforts made to achieve this level of development.

These developments are so huge that it cannot be ignored or covered up. These statistics highlight the exact volume to be used for further planning and execution of development strategies.

