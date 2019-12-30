Celebrating achievements in Photography

The Photographic Society of Oman (PSO) concluded its activities of the year with the opening of the twenty-sixth annual photography exhibition under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service.

The exhibition included creative works based on 26 general themes by 96 photographers, and the rest on the art of light.

In the open theme, Khadija al Mamri won the first place, followed by Mohammed al Balushi for a work that included more than one photo representing the stages of making apricot juice, while third place went to Sulaiman al Jadidi, for his 8 aerial photographs of various villages from Oman.

Maryam al Hajri and Mahmoud al Balushi won the prestigious awards.

In the art of light, Turki al Junaibi achieved the first place for his work (Encounter of Light), while Muhammad al Zadjali won the second place (sunset from Al Houta), and Haitham al Shanfari won third place for his work (Sahara).

Mohammad al Skaiti and Adnan Dahish won the prestigious awards.

The participating photos revolved around the lights from different places, including Majlis Al Jinn, fireworks in Al Shumoukh Fort, Al Dahriz Swamp, Al Rub Al Khali, Al Amin Mosque and Jabal Samhan, and other lights.

The exhibition also included creative photos by 642 participants on themes including women from Ethiopia, chameleon and its colours, the life of the great flamingo, blue city, football, life of miracles and pink lakes.

Related