Celebrating a day of honour and solidarity

The National Day, November 18, marks the day of loyalty and pride to all Omanis for being inhabitants of this great country. It is the day of expressing tribute and gratitude to our benevolent and wise leader His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for his great efforts and achievements to make Oman a prosperous country; in fact a haven for citizens and residents alike. Since the first day of ascension to the throne, His Majesty has been dedicating his time and efforts to build the nation and ensure a better life and bright future for his people. During one of his earliest speeches over four decades ago, His Majesty said: “My people, I will proceed as quickly as possible to transform your life into a prosperous one with a bright future.”

His Majesty inspired and promised Omanis from his first words to them. They listened and believed in him as a visionary leader and a man of mission. All Omanis who had migrated abroad to make a living, came back home to help in building the nation as the blessed Renaissance started.

Therefore, His Majesty left no stone unturned to fulfill his promise and transform Oman into the peaceful and prosperous country it has become. Today, Oman is known as a land of hospitality and an oasis of peace and tranquility; it is branded worldwide as a politically stable and liberal country.

Looking back over the past 49 years, we can realise how far the Sultanate has reached and developed in all walks of life! In one of His Majesty’s speeches, he addressed: “Yesterday it was complete darkness and with the help of Allah, tomorrow will be a new dawn on Muscat, Oman and its people.”

The commendable achievements of the past decades have been thriving every corner of Oman and flourished all spheres of our life. All the fruitful outcomes of the country’s rapid progress are a result of His Majesty’s sincere dedication and sacrifice to serve the nation and its subjects.

In a very inspiring speech, His Majesty pointed out: “The land of Oman and its people are in my heart and in my thoughts and the job I have taken on is a duty, not a ceremonial honour.” These words reflect the sincerity of His Majesty to help his people to get a better life.

If truth to be told, the National Day anniversary mirrors Oman’s journey, which has been brought by our devoted leader His Majesty the Sultan. He is undoubtedly a gifted man who worked hard and devoted himself to make the dreams of the country a reality.

Along with His Majesty’s personal commitment to national development, he called upon all Omani citizens to shoulder the responsibility and play an active role in building their country. He believed it was very essential that people should work closely with the government like different organs of one body.

As Oman celebrates its 49th National Day, all citizens express their thanks to His Majesty’s wise governance during the past decades. This auspicious day is time to renew our pledge to the caring leader to safeguard, consolidate and take active part in the joint efforts towards the nation-building process.

Nothing can be said in response to the fabulous efforts and accomplishments made by His Majesty to his loyal people, but expressing profound gratitude and tribute to the father of all. Words of thanks and appreciation are insufficient to value His Majesty’s gestures to the citizens since his ascension day to the throne.

We Omanis have many reasons to be grateful and proud of our country. Oman is the land that defines our identity; the land we belong to and will die for. Our homeland continues to be always a safe and picturesque haven for citizens and residents. As well, it provides a traditional, warm and hospitable welcome to its visitors.

Happy 49th National Day!

