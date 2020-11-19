Celebrating 50th National Day — make a fresh stride
These days, we are celebrating 50th National Day of the blessed Renaissance. We are doing all this amid major developments and changes which have taken place in recent months. It is a time when we have confronted with a new reality. We are adapting ourselves to a new normal. We have seen tough time during last few months. But we are also aware of the historical fact that these were the difficulties which paved way for the Renaissance. It was the heroic effort of leader of the country which helped our march towards glory.
We have seen crisis one after another and then emerged victorious. These National Day celebrations are commemoration of the huge stride which the country made 50 years ago and a tribute to the leadership it enjoyed during this period. We are celebrating this major milestone in the life of the Sultanate of Oman at a time when we have a new situation in front of us.
Now, there are unprecedented economic and health challenges before us which prevented even to celebrate this occasion with full fanfare.
These difficult economic and health conditions remind us the time when the blessed Renaissance came in 1970. It marked as a beginning from the scratch under the leadership of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said. He led us the process of rebuilding the vast country which was in isolation from the world since long. There was no growth and development same as there was no scope of liberties and freedom. The trinity of ignorance, illiteracy and backwardness have prevailed over its people for decades.
When the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said took over the reins of power in the country on the glorious July 23, the Omani people stood behind him. It was his wise leadership under which the people of the country took the path of rebuilding the nation which was rooted in history.
They made all efforts and raced against time to bring the country in the forefront of the developed nations. They showed solidarity with the leadership and they would continue to do so. The story of the growth and development of the country is an epic which everybody wants to listen.
This is the story of development of a country from the scratch to reach to be among most developed nations. It has lessons for the youth of the country and a model for all those who want to tread this path for a more secure, dignified, prosperous, secure and stable life.
We are celebrating the National Day again. It is continuation of what we started 50 years back and would continue to do so in future. To ensure that what we have achieved during last 50 years is sustained and to build upon it further, we have to remain above tribal loyalties, regional, religious and racial identities and united under one national flag. We would have to be always hand in hand with the leader of the country in his pursuit for serving the people with what is best for them.
Now, what we are doing is just renewing the blessed Renaissance again after 50 years under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the leader which we need at this stage of development and growth. We need to remain committed to the advancement of the country towards a brighter future. Sky is the limit for a country and its people which is united under its leader and focused on its ultimate objective of more achievements and accomplishments.
When we are celebrating 50th National Day and renewing the blessed Renaissance, we need to again commit ourselves to take the country to the other stage of development and growth.
At this juncture, even if we are not starting from scratch, we are not in a comfortable position due the conditions created by the pandemic. Strong foundations have already been made, what we need is yet another stride in the direction which the blessed Renaissance has already
set for us.
Ali Al Matani
ali.matani2@gmail.com