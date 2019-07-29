CCTV cameras must at cafes and eateries

SAFE FOOD: Violation to attract fine not less than RO 100 –

MUSCAT, JULY 29 –

Muscat Municipality said it will step up crack down on food establishments to ensure strict implementation of the new Food Safety Law.

“Among many new food safety norms, all the eateries have been mandated to install CCTV cameras as part of the new food safety law in the country”, said an official at the municipality.

This will help the civic authorities detect any kind of an anomaly while handling food inside an establishment, the officials said.

The law stipulates that CCTV camera is mandatory, and in the event of stopping it or its malfunctioning, the establishment will be fined a minimum of RO 100 and not more than RO 3,000.

The new Food Safety Law covers restaurants and cafes, fast food restaurants, bakeries, public kitchens, food processing plants, mills, slaughterhouses, shopping malls as well as and food storage areas.

According to figures from the ministry, while an average 826 warnings on food safety violations were issued in a month in 2018, the number of closures averaged 137 during the period.

“All the cases related to violations of food safety law. Food inspectors in coordination with other departments will conduct surprise checks to ensure that the outlets comply with the law”, said an official at the municipality.

Data shows that the ministry issued orders for closure of 1,653 food outlets and warnings to 9,916 in 2018. There were also 14, 374 cases in which unhealthy food was destroyed.

An average of 72 violations were reported daily in 2017 with a total violation of 26,306 cases in 2017.

In 2016, the total number of food safety violations reached 20,302 cases with 1,453 eateries being closed.

“Special supervision is required throughout the year, so dedicated teams will do surprise checks in all food establishments,” the civic

official said.