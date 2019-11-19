CCED signs two agreements

Two memorandums of understanding (MoU) have recently been signed between the Office of The Wali of Adam and CC Energy Development (CCED) to support two projects in the Wilayat of Adam. Through these MoUs CCED along with its partners in Blocks 3 & 4, Mitsui E&P Middle East BV and Tethys Oil Block 3 & 4 Limited, will support the two projects that serve the citizens of the wilayat.

The first project is to create a health walkway, where the project aims to contribute to raising public health and finding the right place for walking and running.

The second project is the maintenance of four falajes in Adam , which will contribute in improving the water flow of these falajes to the farms in the wilayat.

The agreements were signed by Hamad bin Rashid al Maqbali, Wali of Adam and Ramzi Khoury, Chief Financial and Commercial Officer of CC Energy Development.

Commenting on these two agreements, Ramzi Khoury said, “We aim to contribute to the sustainable development of local communities, especially in our areas of operations, and we strive to meet their needs through the implementation of many projects in cooperation with governmental and civil authorities in the region.”

CC Energy Development SAL (CCED) is a dynamic, independent international oil & gas operator with a growth mindset that thinks globally but acts locally.

Related