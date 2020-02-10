CCED and Khoula Hospital sign MoU

MUSCAT: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Khoula Hospital and CC Energy Development (CCED) to finance the supply of distal radius plates that will be used in the national trauma centre located in the hospital and operates around 100 distal radius fracture cases a year. This initiative was supported by CCED along with its partners — Mitsui E&P Middle East BV, and Tethys Oil Oman Ltd (3 & 4 Blocks).

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdullah bin Hamod al Harthy, Director General of Khoula Hospital, and Walter Simpson, Managing Director of CC Energy Development.

Related