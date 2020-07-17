Main 

CBSE X results: Students from Oman perform well

Indian Schools in Oman have shined with an impressive performance in Class X examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on July 15.

Tejassree Mohanakrishnan of Indian School Muscat ranked first among all the Indian schools in Oman, scoring 98.8 percent marks.

There were three students who claimed the second position with 98.6 percent marks; they are Samyuktha Venkatesan of Indian  School Salalah, and two students from Indian School Sohar, Allan Jon Rajan, and Rathod Smith Amitkumar.

The third position too was claimed by three students, each scoring 98.2 percent marks – Ananya Sabherwal and Kashish Mittal of Indian School Muscat, and Anshitha Ficel of Indian School Sohar.

Another significant highlight is the number of students who scored a perfect centum in almost all the major subjects viz. English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, French, and Sanskrit.

A total number of 2545 from 15 Indian Schools in Oman had appeared in the Class X examination, comprising 1262 boys and 1283 girls.

Dr. Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman – Board of Directors congratulated the students who have made their alma mater and parents proud of their hard-earned results.

“We are delighted with all our Grade X students who have made themselves, their parents and schools proud of their dedicated hard work over the past year, which has now born fruit through their remarkable results. It takes a village to raise a child & I applaud the passion and efforts put in by our teachers, counselors and schools to bring about today’s success,” said speaking on the occasion.”

