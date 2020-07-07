CBSE reduces Class 10, 12 Syllabus by 30%

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE in India will reduce the Class 10 and 12 Board exam syllabus by 30 percent for the academic year 2020-21.

“Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of classes 9 to 12.

The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different pads of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalized to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts.

The heads of schools and teachers will ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics.

However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination. Alternative Academic Calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum using different strategies may also be part of the teaching pedagogy.

For Elementary Classes (1-VIII) schools may follow the Alternative Academic Calendar and Learning.