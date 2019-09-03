CBSE conducts capacity building for Indian school teachers

Muscat: The Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman, in association with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE, New Delhi), organized a two-day Capacity Building Programme for teachers of Indian Schools in Oman on August 30-31.

The programme organized under the aegis of the Board of Directors, Indian Schools Oman was formally inaugurated at a ceremonious function held at Indian School Muscat. Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director – Training and Skills, CBSE New Delhi presided over the inaugural function as the Chief Guest. CBSE officials, Resource persons for the Capacity Building Programme; Chairman – Board of Directors OF Indian Schools Oman, Directors on the Board, Members of the SMC, Principals and teachers from different Indian Schools were present for the inauguration.

The eight-member team of master trainers and mentors delegated by CBSE to conduct the Capacity Building Programme in Muscat was headed by Dr Biswajit Saha, director – training and skills, CBSE New Delhi. Other members of the team included Dr Sweta Singh (Joint Secretary – Academics); Dr Sandeep Jain (Deputy Secretary & Head – Center of Excellence); Dr C B Mishra (Principal, Presidium School, New Delhi); Dr Sudha Acharya (Principal, ITL Public School, New Delhi); Dr Jyoti Gupta (Principal, DPS, Ghaziabad); Dr Ameeta Wattal (Principal, Springdales School, New Delhi); Neha Sharma (Principal, DPS , Gurgaon); and Dr Indu Kheterpal (Principal of Salwan Public School, New Delhi).

Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman – Board of Directors, Indian Schools Oman, in his introductory message at the inauguration highlighted the need for continual learning for teachers in order to equip themselves in light of the changing needs of the world. He noted, “With a view to ensuring holistic education, various initiatives have been implemented by the Board to enable our teachers to empower themselves and be global citizens and many more are under implementation. This training is as per our commitment underlined in the vision 2020. The areas and topics of the training have been carefully selected, as per the inputs received from our teachers based on the surveys undertaken. The participants selected for the program to be trainers are as per the firm belief in their capabilities and dedication to the cause.”

In his inaugural address, Saha stated, “Quality concerns in school education are among the priorities of CBSE as they play a pivotal role in the development of the country. The board is committed to making provisions for various training programmes for teachers and principals to enhance their understanding of curriculum and delivery mechanism and other professional qualities.”

Capacity building programmes organized at regular intervals for teachers and Principals would equip them with the competencies such as using technology tools effectively; applying appropriate pedagogic techniques to make learning process connected with real life, stress-free and joyful; improving their Life skills such as active communication skills to deal with the needs of the learners and the society effectively, Dr. Saha added. Dr Saha also emphasized that selected teachers from Indian Schools in Oman could be part of the training team endorsed by CBSE and they could be deployed as resource persons in different countries to conduct a similar workshop for teachers. It was also suggested that Indian School Muscat could be a ‘Training hub for Teacher Empowerment Workshops’ conducted by CBSE at regular intervals.

Vinoba M.P, senior principal and education Advisor gave the concluding remarks and vote of thanks.

The objective of the ‘Capacity Building Programme’ is to enable teachers to play varied and distinct roles as curriculum designer, developer/adapter of instructional materials, facilitator of curriculum transaction in schools in a child-centred manner, becoming resourceful idea generators, mentors of peer teachers and appraiser of performances given by students in an objective and humane way.

Five different topics were dealt with in detail in five different venues during the two-day capacity building programme. They were Digital Essentials in Teaching, Inclusion and Inclusive Education, Teaching in Multicultural Environment, Techniques of Question Paper Setting and Assessment, and Effective Classroom Management. These topics were identified based on the ‘Training Need Analysis’ survey carried out by the Board of Directs last year among the Indian School faculties.

The sessions helped in creating situations where all teachers were able to get the best possible professional preparation and support for updating their pedagogical skills which can ensure quality teachers at all levels of education to render optimum benefit to all students.

Four Indian Schools in the Capital Area hosted the event – Indian School Muscat with two venues, Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir, Indian School Darsait and Indian School Al Ghubra with one venue each.

The programme was broadcast live from all five venues, through live streaming services, for the benefit of teachers who were not able to travel to Muscat. Such teachers from interior schools attended the programme live at their respective schools. Their queries were sent online to different venues and they were addressed by the resource persons the next day.

It was for the first time a training programme of this magnitude was organized for Indian Schools in Oman with the participation of a large number of teachers attending the sessions in person at five different venues while the rest of the faculties attended the live streaming of the sessions at their respective schools.