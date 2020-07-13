CBSE class 12 exam results declared

Muscat: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE class 12 board exam results on its official website. Many Indian Schools in Oman follow CBSE syllabus. As per CBSE, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38% this year. The Class 12 board results could be viewed on the CBSE official website.

The board is expected to release the results for Class 10th examinations soon. Although there is no official date released for the board results, CBSE had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the marks of the students will be out by July 15. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online on the official website of CBSE.