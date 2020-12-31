CBSE Class 10th, 12th exams from May 4

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold board exams for class 10 and 12 from May 4 to June 10, the country’s education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

The results are expected around July 15. “I had announced earlier that there will be no exams till February due to the unpredictable situation… In the current circumstances, after deliberation we have come to the decision that board exams for class 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10,” Pokhriyal said.

Results should be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin on March 1.

In order to ensure a conducive environment to the students for the exams and based on the feedbacks and consultations with diverse stakeholders has decided the following and accordingly notified that the board examination for class 10 and 12 will commence from May 4, 2021,” said the notification signed by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of class 12 from March 1, 2021 (Monday) to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class,” it said. The same is also applicable for class 10 practical exams.