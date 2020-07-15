Local Main 

CBSE Class 10 results available online

India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the class 10 exam results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their results online at http://cbseresults.nic.in/ or http://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/Class10th20.htm

Earlier, CBSE had released an alternative assessment scheme for grading CBSE class 10, and 12 students. According to the notification, the alternative assessments scheme will operate in the following way:

  1. If a student appeared for more than three subjects before the examinations were canceled, an average score will be calculated taking into account the three subjects in which the student scored highest.

  2. For those students who appeared in lesser examinations, the average will be based on the two highest-scoring subjects and allotted to the remaining papers.

