CBSE board exams from May 4

Muscat: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Grade 10 and 12 will begin on May 4, India’s Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.

Grade 10 exams will finish on June 7, while Grade 12 exams will conclude on June 11. Practical exams will begin on March 1.

On four days, the Grade 10 exams will be held in two shifts – the first will be from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, and the second will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

All Grade 10 exams will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

All exams will be held in the offline-written mode, and with Covid-19 safety protocols in place. These include wearing face masks at all times, the use of hand sanitizers, and maintaining social distancing.

Recently, principals of Indian schools had virtually joined the 33rd Gulf Sahodaya Conference in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh to discuss upcoming board exams and the New Education Policy (NEP) that was announced in 2020.

Gulf Sahodaya is a body of CBSE school principals from six GCC countries of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

The CBSE has also said that on the four days Class XII exams will be held over two shifts, staff working in the morning will not be given afternoon duty.

Results will be announced by July 15.