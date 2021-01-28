Front Stories Local 

CBO warns bank customers of sharing details

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) said that the licensed bank does not require the disclosure of any banking or personal information to any source/entity.

CBO said that all licensed banks or exchange companies operating in the Sultanate do not request the disclosure of any banking information such as the password, card number, or account number, by calling or contacting through various social media programs or by sending text messages requesting direct access via links.

“Thus, whoever is exposed to such messages or communications must inform the authorities represented by the Royal Oman Police or the banks operating in the Sultanate,” CBO said.

Oman Observer

