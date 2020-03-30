CBO urges support for bank customers, private sector

Muscat: The Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman (CBI) in the first meeting of this year has urged financial sector institutions to provide appropriate support to their customers and enable them to face the effects of Covid-19.

It also called for support and financing the private sector for the benefit of both customers, the bank and the economy, which include restructuring of existing loans as directed by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

The meeting was briefed on the efforts and measures undertaken by the Central Bank of Oman to minimize the repercussions of the current situation on the performance of the national economy and the prospects and challenges of stability in the Omani economy and the financial position of the Central Bank.